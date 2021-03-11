Deadline Today! You can win $100,000 Cash in the Chofetz Chaim Heritage Foundation Annual Sweepstakes

Today all entries are doubled. TODAY! March 11 at 8 PM is the final deadline.

For over 12 years CCHF has been giving away $100,000 guaranteed!! Each $100 entry is entered for a chance to win $100,000 plus 10 additional prizes totaling $126,000. This year, you can be one of the lucky winners.

visit https://100ksweepstakes.com/cchf/ to enter or call 845-352-3505×3 or 845-682-4794

All proceeds support Shmiras Halsohon Programs Worldwide teaching Klal Yisroel the power of Shmrias Halashon and Ahavas Yisroel.

Each day thousands are tapping into the inspiration provided by Chofetz Chaim Heritage Foundation.

· 25,000 Elementary Students learn curriculums

· 11,000 students have participated in anti-bullying programs

· 12,000 High School students participate in the Mishmeres program

· 70,000 students worldwide have joined the lunchbrake middos campaign

· 5,500 families participate in the Shabbos Table Machsom lfi program each week

· 4,300 women have improved the atmosphere of their homes using the Tiferes program.

· 500,000 books have been printed and distributed amount Klal Yisorel

· 70,000 men, women and children are calling in for inspiration using the Chazak, Wonderwords and Tic Talk free phone lines.

· In the past 2 months Over 150,000 people have joined the Hour of Caring, Clarity Calls and Shallom Challnege Whats App programs to increase Ahavas Yisroel in Klal Yisroel

Now during these hard times, your family can share in this z’chus and reap the rewards of the protection of Shmiras Halsohon.

Please donate generously!

Thank you and tizku l’mitzvot.