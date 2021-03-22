Practical Kashering Videos from KiHeimChayinu perfect for Pesach Preperations

Pesach is coming! Now who doesn’t know that?

With all of us shopping and scrubbing, mopping and cooking, you bet Pesach is around the corner. And at one point amidst all that cleaning and preparing, comes the ‘K word. The Kitchen!

The kitchen is never that scary as it is on Erev Pesach. Especially when it comes to turning it over and making it into your Pesach kitchen too. But with our practical and clear Ben Yomo videos, you can be at ease.

For a quick review on how to kasher your kitchen properly click HERE and watch it right before you do that gigantic task. Take the fear out of kashering. Watch our video and be prepared.

Kasher your kitchen smoothly and with the knowledge that you are doing it right.

Go to KiHeimChayeinu.com to watch the series now.

