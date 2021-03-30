Why is TRIO the Fastest Growing College Program for Yeshiva and Seminary Students? Five Reasons Why!

TRIO (Theological Research Institute Online) is disrupting the world of Jewish higher education, offering the best value for students’ time and money in five ways:

1. They accept credits that students have earned in yeshiva or seminary to help them accelerate their path to either a bachelor’s, or a bachelor’s to master’s degree path.

2. For students who wish to earn just a bachelor’s, they have partnerships with five different colleges that help students find the best bachelor’s degrees with majors that will set them up for success in the workforce.

3. They have partnerships with top tier master programs and help their students gain acceptance and prepare them to succeed while saving them significant time and money.

4. For students who are not yet sure which is the best path for them, TRIO provides the most comprehensive and customized guidance services to help students make the best choices and receive the support they need. They are the only program that uses the research-based Gallup Strengthsfinder to help students find a path that meets their natural talents.

5. They offer both online proficiency tests and engaging online courses to earn college credit, and their online courses are offered by many of the most respected names in Jewish education. All these courses can be taken when it works best for the student.

TRIO recognized that many accelerated degree programs offering bachelor’s degrees for students studying in yeshivas and seminaries were falsely giving students the impression that they were being set up for their future. In fact, these students were being led nowhere. They realized that to help the next generation of young adults succeed in meeting the challenges of earning a parnassah, a much better model was needed. This led to forming a relationship with quality universities with useful and relevant degree programs, creating the best career guidance model, and setting up the right infrastructure to deliver unparalleled customer service.

This is the first time that any program of this type has engaged the top educators in the Jewish world. From Rabbi Yitzchak Breitowitz to Rav Gav to Charlie Harary. From Rebbetzin Dina Schoonmaker to Rebbetzin Aviva Feiner and Chevi Garfinkel to Rav Menachem Nissel and Judah Mischel. TRIO has brought together an all-star team to make it possible for students to learn from the best and earn college credits while doing so.

On the technical side, TRIO’s user-friendly platform allows students to easily take courses, earn credits, and track their progress – all on their own schedule. On the personal level, students are supported from beginning to end, getting the direction they need to choose the best path for them and then see it to completion. On the financial side, TRIO’s pricing is highly affordable, helping parents and students to manage the costs of education and still have a future.

The pandemic has increased the already present difficulties of earning a parnassah that is sufficient to support a Jewish family, with effects that are likely to be felt for years to come. The need to help young adults gain marketable skills and credentials that will prepare them for a successful future is needed now more than ever. If you know a young person who is looking for a better way to prepare for their future, tell them about TRIO.

