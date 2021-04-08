My Daughter Is Battling Cancer For 8 Years! Please Help Her Gain Her Life Back With A Complete Recovery!

Dear brothers and sisters.

My name is Michae Ben-Shushan. Unfortunately, I am in a desperate need of financial assistance.

My daughter has been battling Cancer for 8 years now! Those were 8 rough years that no one should ever experience! B’H she seems to be on the way to recovery. But more funds are needed for her complete recovery.

CLICK HERE TO DONATE

I am already drowning in medical bills from her treatments, and from a surgery I underwent recently. In addition, I also B’H married off my other daughter recently.

By now I am $250,000 in debt! And this has all taken a tremendous emotional toll on me and my family.

I struggle daily with putting food on the table, not to mention paying my rent and paying off my debt.

CLICK HERE TO DONATE

I am begging you to PLEASE OPEN YOUR HEART! Help me raise more funds so my daughter can have a complete recovery and get back to normal life!

HELP ME RESTORE MY LIFE! So I can be there for my sick daughter and the rest if the family! And may Hashem shower you with an abundance of Brachos!

​

CLICK HERE TO DONATE

Checks can be made out to: Tomchei Tzedaka corp.

Mail: P.o Box 1003, Lakewood NJ 08701

PLEASE SPECIFY FOR “THE BEN SHUSHAN FAMILY FUND #10239”

For Zelle: [email protected]

PLEASE SPECIFY FOR “THE BEN SHUSHAN FAMILY FUND #10239”