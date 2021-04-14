Tap into the immeasurable Hashpuos of R’ Shaya’le Kerestirer

The hunger and poverty in Eretz Yisroel has become a grueling, impossible reality. While the US government sends stimulus checks to their citizens, young Yiddishe families in Eretz Yisroel are breaking from hunger.

The holy Tzedukah and Chesed of R’ Shayal’e Kerestirer’s legacy are now being carried on by his esteemed grandchildren, R’ Moshe Shmiel and R’ Meir Yehosef Rottenberg Shlita from Yerushalayim Ir Hakodesh. Much like the Tzaddik himself, they are extending their hands with generosity and kindness to any father or mother- calling out for help.

To date, their vital organization ,”Rav Lehoshia” feeds thousands of hungry infants across Eretz Yisroel, distributing large quantities of formula to families in need.

Let us remember R’ Shaya’le’s sacred Tzavuah: “As long as the acts of Chesed continue, so long will Yeshuos for Yidden live on.”

Send a Kvittel and Pidyon to R’ Shaya’le. Secure yourself the ultimate מליץ יושר!

Visit Ravlehoishia.org

Call or text 718-682-5056