Chabad Bachur Learning In Tomchei Temimim Morristown Makes Siyum Hashas

Over 300 Rabbonim, Mashpiim, and the entire student body of Yeshiva in Morristown, New Jersey gathered Sunday night, Iyur 6, to celebrate a Siyum Hashas by a bochur of the yeshiva – Menachem Wagner.

With the inspiration of his teachers while growing up in Morristown, Menachem Wagner, son of Rabbi Yakkov Wagner, the Menahel of Tiferes Bachurim Programme at the Yeshiva, took on the challenging task of learning the whole Talmud and after many years has successfully completed the entire Shas.

The guest speaker at the siyum was Rabbi Akiva Wagner, Rosh Yeshiva of Yeshivas Lubavitch Toronto, and uncle of the baal hasimcha, addressed the Siyum via Zoom.

Other speakers at the Siyum included Rabbi Chaim Schapiro, Menahal of Tomchei Temimim Yeshiva, and Rabbi Mendy Herson, Associate Dean of the Yeshiva, as well as family members who all shared a similar message – even though the Siyum is called the completion of Shas – the learning still needs to continue.

Yeshivas Tomchei Temimim Morristown opened its door over 40 years ago, is under the leadership of Rabbi Moshe Herson, Dean of Rabbinical College of America.

