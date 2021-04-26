This family hasn’t seen their father in two years

Dear Acheinu Bnei Yisroel,

It is two years now since Moshe Eliezer Ilovitz, a father of 5 children, went to Meiron before Lag Baomer 2019 and has been missing since. An extensive search and rescue effort was conducted by police as well as private groups but no sign of Moshe Eliezer was found. As you can imagine the family is extremely distraught and doing the best they can. While this was occurring another major calamity hit the family. A massive forest fire on Lag Baomer day of 2019 completely burnt down Moshav Mevoh Modiin also known as the Carlebach Moshav where the family lived. Their home with all of their belongings burnt down to the ground! Through the generosity of you, Klal Yisroel, the family was able to make it through the past two years in physical comfort without having the added worries of how to put a roof over their heads and bread on the table.

The family now has a small monthly income but has not been able to replace the regular income that was, when Moshe Eliezer was with his family. The family still needs your help to cover their daily expenses.

Please continue to daven for the safe return of Moshe Eliezer ben Pearl Malkah Henny and please open your wallets once again to support them financially during this crisis.

Above all please keep davening for Moshe Eliezer ben Pearl Malkah Henny.

Thanks to generous benefactors, there is a 100,000 NIS reward for anyone who’s information locates Moshe Eliezer. If you believe you have seen Moshe Eliezer please call 054-487-6709.

CLICK HERE TO DONATE

