Taking Networking to the Virtual World

Virtual reality is becoming more and more popular. Have you ever thought about attending an event in a VR world? Well, HIT CONNECT is your opportunity. Hit Connect will be an all-day event occuring on May 4, 2021. Its goal is to provide a forum where any business large or small, commercial or individual, fully established or at the beginning stages, can learn techniques to become bigger and better. By bringing together business professionals, Hit Connect, will provide a platform for business growth and a day of learning to achieve success. By joining this event, you will have the opportunity to meet like minded people who want to grow, learn, and create success for themselves. You will walk away with new connections, possible job opportunities, and a broadened business understanding from our professional speakers.

Doors will open at 9:45 am on May 4, 2021 for you to explore the world, and at 9:55 am MC of this event, Malya Feivelson, Founder and Host of Hebrew Hits Radio, will give an opening speech for the event. The first keynote, given by Heather Monahan, a top forty female keynote speaker will begin at 10:00 am with her topic being, “I can. So can you.” Following Heather, we have Dror Benjamin, founder and CEO of Vidiplus, who will present his speech starting at 10:30 am. He will explain how he has transformed a regular zoom meeting to a whole new experience. Business coach Toby Goldstein will take the stage at 11:00 am to conduct the Q & A Panel to discuss what business will look like in the near future. The panelists include Jeffrey Reingold, Ph.D. COO of Contract Pharmacal Corp, Chayale Kaufman, CEO and Founder of the Jewish Content Network, and Bill Dolan, Speaker, Author of 7DRM. Starting at 12:00 pm you will be ushered into the exhibit hall to meet different business owners and learn about their businesses by virtually walking up to their online booths. At 2:00 pm, David Meltzer, Co-Founder of Sports 1 Marketing, will begin to share his personal story on how he became a millionaire in his twenties, how he lost it all in his thirties, and how he ultimately built himself back up. Behavioral Illusionist Ilan Smith will step onto the podium at 2:30 pm to conduct illusions that will blow your mind. At this point, Malya Feivelson will give her closing speech and all will be welcomed back into the exhibit hall for an hour of business networking. Guitarist Frank Giuseppini will lead the afterparty at 4:00 pm. We look forward to greeting all of you.

Do you have a computer? Are you interested in learning new things? Will you be a pioneer?

To learn more visit https://www.purplevirtual.live/hit-connect/ Or DM Malya Feivelson on Linkedin