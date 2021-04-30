A statement from Central Hatzlah and United For Protection

Dear Friends,

Wherever we may find ourselves this morning, all of our hearts and minds are with our brothers and sisters in Israel.

Rabbi Shimon Bar Yochai, who’s passing we commemorate today, Lag B’Omer, has said that when one Jew is hurting, all Jews feel the pain.

As we near the end of our Hatzalah Week this Sunday, the 5 branches participating from Israel can use our support now more that ever!

Following such an unthinkable tragedy, we must react the way Jewish people have ALWAYS reacted.

With Achdus and Unity.

Our thoughts and prayers are with the families of the victims, and we all wish a speedy recovery to the injured.

Central Hatzalah/United for protection

https://hatzalahthon.com