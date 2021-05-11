This Wednesday! PCS Master in Accounting Open House!

PCS’s Master’s Degree in Accounting is rated one of the top Master in Accounting programs by (Eduniversal) with a 96% employment rate!

Are you looking for an acclaimed accounting program with proven results?

Receive your Master’s Degree in Accounting from FDU, one of the top accounting programs in the country!

Yeshiva and seminary credits accepted.

A Master’s Degree is an investment for the future! Graduates have been placed in top national firms and as controllers and CFOs in local companies. Learn about a stable, lucrative parnassah, with high-paying opportunities.

NEW! Remote option for out of town and Israel program!

Limited Slots!

Open House: Wednesday April12, 7:30 PM

Contact: [email protected] for Zoom login/call in information.

PCS Placement Advantage:

7 placement directors

Decades of relationships with firms

PCS/ Agudath Israel vast network

For more information:

Men: 732-905-9700 ext. 630

[email protected]

Women: 732-367-1500

[email protected]

or see here: https://pcsnynj.org/upcoming-events/