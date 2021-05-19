Empower Yourself With The Tahara Information You Need

Tahara & OB/GYN are both complex and sensitive.

For Jewish couples who have questions or struggles in these areas, often a Kallah Teacher, Rabbi or Medical Professional is turned to.

Empower yourself so you can properly guide couples.

Rabbi Yitzchok Melber of Tahareinu, spends his days researching up-to-date medical solutions in women’s health, and is a resource to both couples and professionals.

Today, he is hosting a 10 week, in-depth, online course, to educate those that are a resource for others.

Topics covered will include:

-Wedding Preparation

-Tahara

-Fertility

-RPL

-Miscarriage

-Genetics

-Endometriosis

Amongst others.

The course launches Monday, May 24th, and will take place every Monday.

7PM Israel : 12 PM EST : 5 PM England

For more information and to sign up visit Tahareinu.com/KnowMore.

A COURSE CATERING TO THE PUBLIC WILL TAKE PLACE AT A LATER DATE.

Please visit Tahareinu.com/KnowMore to learn more and register.