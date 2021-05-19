Empower Yourself With The Tahara Information You Need

Tahara & OB/GYN are both complex and sensitive.
For Jewish couples who have questions or struggles in these areas, often a Kallah Teacher, Rabbi or Medical Professional is turned to.
Empower yourself so you can properly guide couples.
Rabbi Yitzchok Melber of Tahareinu, spends his days researching up-to-date medical solutions in women’s health, and is a resource to both couples and professionals.
Today, he is hosting a 10 week, in-depth, online course, to educate those that are a resource for others.
Topics covered will include:
-Wedding Preparation
-Tahara
-Fertility
-RPL
-Miscarriage
-Genetics
-Endometriosis
Amongst others.
The course launches Monday, May 24th, and will take place every Monday.
7PM Israel : 12 PM EST : 5 PM England
For more information and to sign up visit Tahareinu.com/KnowMore.
A COURSE CATERING TO THE PUBLIC WILL TAKE PLACE AT A LATER DATE.
