After The Wedding, Everything Went Downhill





When Ami Chagira married his wife Chaya fifteen years ago, he knew that she was a survivor of childhood cancer and he was proud of his amazing kallah who had bravely faced death in the face when she was only seven years old. But he never could have imagined that the cancer would return shortly after their wedding. Ever since, it’s been a series of constant ups and downs for their entire family but according to Chagira, it’s been the hardest on the children.

“We have six beautiful children and it’s been a roller coaster for them,” he explains with evident pain in his eyes. “Surgeries, radiation, treatments…Chaya’s sickness has been so hard on them. It breaks our hearts.”

Incredibly, at this point Chaya has recovered from cancer five times and now, she is fighting it again for the sixth time. But after years of keeping the family together, Chagira describes how his family has reached their breaking point. When Chaya starts to experience severe headaches and weakness, her kids know it’s time for another difficult round of chemotherapy, surgeries, and hours sitting at home without their parents, worrying for their mother’s life. Financially, emotionally, physically…it’s affected everyone in their own way.

In fact, life had become so hard that a teacher in his daughter Efrat’s school started to notice that the usually bubbly seven year old was showing signs of distress. The once free-spirited girl had begun showing up to school looking tired, and with what the teacher describes as a sad, hollow look in her eyes. After an emotional phone call with Ami, Morah Katz* was devastated to learn that Efrat’s mother was fighting for her life.

“That whole night, I couldn’t sleep, thinking about Efrat,” she says. The next morning, she reached out to the Vaad HaRabbanim of Eretz Yisroel who immediately put together a fundraising campaign to help the Chagiras pay for necessities and Chaya’s medical bills and to simply put food on the table.

“It’s the least I can do for my student,” she says.

“Until today, I have not asked for help from anyone”, says Ami.

“I tried to hold out for as long as I could manage everything on my own. But at this point, the enormous debts are starting to drown me. Chaya can’t work, I am the single breadwinner. We have six beautiful children… I am turning to you, and asking: Please help me take care of my wife and children. We have come to the point that if we do not pay our debts back immediately, we will be evicted from our apartment. Please, please help us.”

Funds are being quickly raised here by the Vaad HaRabbanim to help the Chagiras keep their home, put food on the table, and continue to pay for Chaya's medical bills. Efrat and her five young siblings are young and vulnerable, and they need as much stability as possible during these formative years.