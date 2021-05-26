OU: Our Responsibility of Kindness Spans the Globe

The magnitude of suffering in India is difficult to comprehend. More than 4,000 people are dying every day because their overstretched healthcare system does not have enough oxygen to save them. We cannot look the other way as the critically ill plead for just another breath!

Without outside help, an estimated 800,000 more people could die by August .

Every minute we delay is another life we could have saved.

Your donation of even $18 will directly procure oxygen concentrators for those who need it most.

Please join us as endeavor to save as many lives as we can.

Please CLICK HERE to do your part.

-The Orthodox Union

LETTER FROM RABBI HAUER, VICE PRESIDENT OF THE OU