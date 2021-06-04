Influential Queens Jewish Alliance for Action Endorses Andrew Yang for Mayor, Joins Growing Citywide Jewish Coalition

Queens, NY — Today, the Queens Jewish Alliance for Action (QJAA) announced their endorsement of Andrew Yang for mayor of New York City. The QJJA is an influential coalition of Orthodox Jewish community leaders and advocates based in Central Queens known for a commitment to organizing and getting out thousands of voters for candidates they endorse. QJAA includes community activists like Sorolle Idels, Jennifer Martin, Alan Sherman, Shabsie Saphirstein and Meshulam Lisker.

Said QJAA member Nehemiah Hoch, “We identify with Andrew’s message of change. We are excited to support a candidate who will unabashedly stand with the Orthodox community, and offer unwavering support for the issues that are important to us.”

Said Queens Assembly Member Dan Rosenthal, who has also endorsed Yang, ““Andrew’s support in the Jewish community, including in Central Queens, is reflective of his extensive outreach and sensitivity to our values. He has consistently expressed support for our rights and interests, and we are confident that if Yang is elected mayor the Jewish community will have a true friend in City Hall.”

Said Yang for New York Co-Campaign Manager Chris Coffey, “Andrew has been working hard since he got into the race to build deep connections to Queens and to the Queens Jewish community. We are excited and confident that we will win this race and work to improve the quality of life for Jews across the city, and are grateful to have Assembly Member Rosenthal guiding our strategy in Queens.”

The QJAA, along with Assemblyman Rosenthal were instrumental in deciding a City Council election by turning out thousands of Jewish voters in a February special election for now-Councilman James Gennaro over a socialist and Anti-Israel candidate.

The endorsement comes as Andrew Yang’s momentum among Jewish New Yorkers continues to accelerate. Last week, Yang earned the support of both factions of Satmar in Williamsburg, a historic alignment, while earlier in the race he received the support of united Jewish leaders in Borough Park. Yang has also earned the endorsement of Assembly Member Rosenthal, Assembly Member Simcha Eichenstein, and Council Member Kalman Yeger.