Watch: Inside ArtScroll – Episode 2:18: – Interview with Rabbi Yitzchok Hisiger – Powerful Moments

Sometimes, it just takes a moment…

• To inspire and enlighten and uplift us

• To open our hearts and bring us to tears or laughter

• To strengthen our faith in Hashem, in His kindness and His Hashgachah

• To guide us into finding the immense power that lies … within ourselves!

Rabbi Yitzchok Hisiger knows how to find a great story – and how to tell it beautifully. In his new book, Powerful Moments he shares with us hundreds of short stories, each with its own powerful message. In this Inside ArtScroll interview, we learn about Rabbi Hisiger’s youth, his writing career, some background and encounters, and, of course, how and why he wrote his new bestselling book. [PURCHASE THE BOOK HERE.]

