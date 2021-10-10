Open House Tomorrow! PCS Software and Web Development Course

Are you ready to train for the #2 best job?? According to the US News & World Report 2021, Software Developers is practically the best job you could get!

Join the 10th cohort of PCS/Agudath Israel’s Software, Web, and Apps Development Course, with an optional Bachelor’s degree in Computer Programming and Technology. PCS offers hands-on instruction, up-to-date curriculum, and stellar instructors to help you succeed, as well as lab/ tutors to help you master the material and create a portfolio.

What’s even better is that you can join from anywhere, with remote classes and remote tutoring. There are separate classes for men and women, and partial scholarships available. You can earn an optional Bachelor’s degree as well, and Yeshiva and Seminary credits are accepted.

Once you’re done, you’ll be able to utilize the PCS Job Placement Advantage, too! With 8 placement coordinators to help you find a job, using decades of relationships with hundreds of firms, you can be sure you’ll have many fantastic options.

Not sure if this is the right career for you? Aptitude testing is available. Attend our open house this Sunday, October 10, 7:30 PM and learn more about PCS/Agudath Israel’s Software and Web Development Course.

In-person open house at:

PCS/Professional Career Services

1771 Madison Avenue

Lakewood, NJ 08701

For virtual open house:

For log in/call in information, email: [email protected]

For more information, call 732-905-9700 ext. 610

https://pcsnynj.org/upcoming-events/

PCS: A pathway to a Successful Career!