Free Final Chance to Submit Names For Tefillah @ Kever Rachel for Rachel Imeinu’s Yahrtzeit through Yad L’Achim

Watch the Untold Story of Kever Rachel & R’ Chaim Shmuelevitz zt”l

We all know someone who needs a shidduch, refuah or other help! As there is no minimum donation required to join the tefilla at Kever Rachel Imeinu on her Yahrtzeit through Yad L’Achim, please submit the names of friends & family

see website for more details by clicking HERE , or visit www.YadLachim.org or call 1-866-923-5224 )

Click here to share this tefillah opportunity via WhatsApp



Merit the Special

TEFILLAH THROUGH YAD L’ACHIM FOR FREE for SHIDDUCHIM &

All Yeshuos (Parnassah, Health, Children, Shalom Bayis & All Personal Requests)

AT THE RESTING PLACE OF

RACHEL IMEINU in BEIT LECHEM

+ The Kever of R’ Chaim Shmuelevitz zt”l as well

Talmidei Chachamim Will Pray For You & Your Loved Ones

On Sunday, the Yahrtzeit of Rachel Imeinu For All Personal Requests

JOIN THE MANY WHOSE PRAYERS WERE ANSWERED AFTER LAST YEAR’S TEFILLAH AT THE MOTHER OF KLAL YISRAEL!

You have a caring & giving heart . In the merit of helping to rescue Jewish women & children trapped in Arab villages—the rare mitzvah of Pidyon Shvuyim & in the merit of Rachel Imeinu, may you be blessed with good heath, wealth & happiness.

Please share this tefillah opportunity via WhatsApp with at least 2 people. (click on the WhatsApp image, try it, it’s cool).

(Still reading? Then trust me, you want to see this video with an inspirational story about Kever Rachel CLICK HERE TO WATCH IT)