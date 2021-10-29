Chosson pens heartbreaking letter

Hi

My name is Yonatan and I wanted to share my story with you. First the good news – I am a 26 year old guy and Baruch Hashem, I got engaged to a wonderful God-fearing girl and soon I will also be able to stand under the Chupa. Hashem gave me life and saved me several times.

I was born without an iris, which caused colored blindness. Additionally, I had enlarged kidneys and suffered severely from continuous fevers. Later, doctors found that I had a congenital heart defect, and genetic testing came back positive for a rare syndrome that causes sleep apnea. Today, I cannot sleep without a machine that circulates air.

At the age of 3, I got kidney cancer due to his enlarged kidneys, which required a long journey of hospitalization and ongoing surgeries. I underwent radiation for half a year, and removed 60% of his kidney. 6 Months later and after chemotherapy, I relapsed, and removed the remaining 40% of his kidney. The doctors gave me a low chance of recovery, and yet Hashem continually saved and helped me through these difficult times.

I live now with extreme Hakaras Hatov to my Creator, for having given me the life I live and am thankful for everyday. Now that I am engaged and able to stand under the Chupa, financial difficulties has become the burden I carry in addition to my ongoing health complications. I now turn to Klal Yisroel for help so that I can stand under the Chupa with my Kallah with pride and joy. Donate generously, as whoever makes Hashem’s children happy, Hashem will surely pay back.

