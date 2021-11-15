Reb Chaim Kanievsky Shlit”a promises you Gan Eden!! (see video), Help save a mother and her family!

I am a father of nine children. A few years ago, my wife was diagnosed with ALS.

MY WORLD COLLAPSED ON ME!

My wife is now at a point where she cannot move at all! She cannot breathe or eat independently, and she requires constant care and supervision 24 hours.

My daughter and I are the ones taking care of her 24/7. We had aids who came for a few hours in the past, but we can’t afford it anymore.

I used to own a business. However, I am unable to work now and had to give up that business.

The medical assistance and treatments cost us over $10,000 a month, and I am having difficulty paying for the basic living expenses of my large family.

We B”H married off two children, with tremendous expenses, which I am still paying off.

I FEEL LIKE I CANNOT DO THIS ANYMORE! I CANNOT SEE MY WIFE SUFFERING THIS WAY ANYMORE!

This burden has been weighing heavily on me, and I have developed some health concerns and went through several surgeries over the past year.

We are crushing down financially, emotionally, and now physically!

WE ARE DESPERATE FOR YOUR HELP! YOUR HELP WILL CHANGE OUR LIFE!

Please! Open your heart and help me cover basic expenses for my family and medical expenses for my wife. May Hashem bless you, and you should never experience such health problems in your home!

—————————————————————————————————–

‘World Of Tzedaka’, previously ’Tomchei Tzedaka Corp’ (Tax ID 81-4838703), changed its name as per the guidance of Lakewood’s Posek, Rabbi Yaakov Forchheimer shlit”a, to avoid confusion with similarly-named organizations.

Check can be made out to World of Tzedaka

Mailing address: P.o. Box 1003, Lakewood NJ 08701.

Fr Zelle: [email protected]

PLEASE DON’T FORGET TO SPECIFY “FOR GARMIZA CAMPAIGN”.

