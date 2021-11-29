Aleph is Supporting Families Behind Bars This Chanukah

The aroma of freshly fried latkes fills the air, and a group of children are laughing and playing dreidel on the floor. The candles are lit, and the Menorah is sparkling. The family gathers around the festive table to sing the Chanukah melodies. But someone is missing.

For the men and women spending Chanukah behind bars, this holiday looks starkly different.

Their cells are bleak and lonely; there are no candles to illuminate the darkness, no latkes to eat, and no presents to exchange. They are fathers and mothers, sisters and brothers, but they feel entirely alone and forgotten.

This is where the Aleph Institute comes in.

Founded 40 years ago by Rabbi Sholom Lipskar at the direction of the Lubavitcher Rebbe, Aleph supports people who are isolated, forgotten, and abandoned: those in prisons, mental institutions, the military—and their families left behind. Through religious programming, legal advocacy, and humanitarian aid, Aleph serves as a lifeline for these individuals and their shattered families.

For the innocent children, who suffer from the stigma of having a parent behind bars, Aleph’s Family Services department sends them gifts every Chanukah with personalized notes from Mommy or Daddy. — “While my husband is literally an inmate, my children feel they are the real prisoners and struggle with this reality daily… My eight-year-old daughter goes to sleep every night clutching the teddy bear that she got ‘from daddy.’ It helps her feel close to him.”

For young adults trapped in the vicious cycle of mental illness, addiction, and incarceration, Aleph’s Project Tikvah provides rehabilitation, therapy, and legal aid to break the pattern. — “Project Tikvah turned my life from one of incomprehensible demoralization to one of hope, joy, and connection to others. Without them I shudder to think where I would be, or if I would be here at all.”

For the men and women confined to the darkness, Aleph helps them see the light shining at the end of the tunnel. — “The blanket of love, support, guidance, and endless light of the Aleph Institute helped me find my way from the depths of despair and darkness to hope and living.”

This Chanukah, Aleph is B”EH raising $1,800,000 to fund these critical, life-saving programs. Be a beacon of light and hope for those facing unimaginable darkness and suffering. Donate today at alephlights.org.