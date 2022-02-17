Not a Rental. Not a lease. Win the car of your dreams.

Patients in 21 hospitals throughout Israel know that they can count on Bikur Cholim of Israel to provide valuable physical, emotional and spiritual support throughout the duration of their challenging hospital stay.

Partner with us and you can win:

The car of your dreams (up to $70,000).

You choose the make.

You choose the model.

You choose the color.

Not a rental. Not a lease.

There’s no fine print – it’s 100% yours.

Or, if a new car is not what your dreams are made of, win $50,000 cash instead to spend as you please!

Exclusive deal for Yeshiva World readers –

Enter coupon code YESHIVAWORLD at checkout to get $20 off your purchase of 2 tickets or more!

Buy your tickets today!

Chooseyourcar.org