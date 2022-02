After suffering from a brain tumor, a damaged eye, a major heart attack, a severed thumb, a life threating condition and finally a debilitating stroke, Rav Asher Hirschman continues to thank Hashem and encourage others.

CLICK HERE TO DONATE

But now his family needs our help as their daughter’s Chasuna is fast approaching. Let’s make a big effort to help them come to the wedding in an atmosphere of joy.

Please see video and letter for more details.

Please help! תזכו למצות!

