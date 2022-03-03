Rabbi Yaakov Bleich: We Can’t Stop Here! Every Dollar Counts

Last week, the jews in Ukraine woke up to a terrifying nightmare. The fear was overwhelming, the panic overpowering.

The Russian army is advancing on major cities in Ukraine, and is now evident they will do anything in their path of destruction. It is imperative that we relocate the Jews who are left while we still can.

Busses are needed urgently to evacuate these Jews. Tremendous traffic jams and exorbitant prices being charged by local bus companies are hiking up the cost of each bus to a prohibitive $30,000. This is all before the refugees arrive to camp. Once they arrive, the costs are even higher, for food, shelter, and security.

This is an opportunity of Hatzalos Nefashos that you may never experience in your lifetime. Rabbi Y Bleich, Chief Rabbi of Ukraine is calling on jews from around the world to assist with this situation of pikuach nefesh.

From the bottom of our hearts, we thank you for standing at our side. We are hopeful that once again you’ll be able to be there for us.

May Hashem watch over you and the entire Jewish people.



