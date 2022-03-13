Please click here to help a family

What does Purim mean to you?

Happiness and exhilaration. Joy and celebration. Family and friends. Endless food, singing, dancing… A day that we—and especially our kids!—anticipate all year long.

There are people who go through Purim with a fake smile plastered on their face. People who wish they could rejoice on the day that should be the happiest one in the year, but instead can barely suppress the tears… A day when they desperately hope for an invitation because today, just this once, they’ll have something to eat. A day that their children anticipate more than any other because maybe, just maybe, someone will bring them mishloach manos, and they won’t go to sleep hungry. Again.

Sounds like a sad tale from a storybook? An episode from a generation or century ago?

It’s not.

For many families, this is Life.

There are at least 300 families whose cabinets and refrigerator are bare. 300 families whose Shabbos seudos are comprised of a can of tuna, watery soup, and a single chicken for the whole family. And even that’s not always easy for them to come by…

These are families whose kids have long forgotten, or perhaps never known, new clothing. Kids who never received a new toy or gift in their lives. Kids who are ashamed to eat lunch in school, because all they have is a single slice of bread. Kids who stay home from school trips because Daddy can’t afford to pay. Kids who a week before Purim still don’t know if they’re going to dress up, because Mommy can’t afford the supplies to even make, let alone buy, a costume.

This Purim, let’s bring joy and light to these families, so they can celebrate Purim instead of merely surviving it.

We want to send them huge Purim baskets replete with everything they can dream of—chicken, vegetables, grape juice, sweets, ingredients and diapers and formula for families with infants. We also want to include gifts for the kids, because after all, they’re kids too!

It’ll be a mishloach manos of a lifetime, a mishloach manos they’ll never forget.

But we need your help to do it!

We’ve arranged to purchase many items at subsidized prices, so the total cost for a family of 5 is only $180.

For you, it’s a small, but generous gift.

For them, it’s pure joy.

Join us!

Please click here to help a family