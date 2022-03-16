An incredible sight can be witnessed in all parts of Eretz Yisrael on Purim!

Yeshivas Mordechai Hatzaddik has an astounding program that boys await the entire year.

Approximately 60,000 boys will be learning with complete devotion for one hour before mincha with their fathers on Purim day!

They literally drag their fathers to shul for this program. No boy will ever miss this program for any reason whatsoever.

People who enter and see this sight, almost faint by what they see.

The Torah atmosphere is indescribable. An enthusiasm and lust for Torah is evident.

FIRE!! FIRE!! FIRE!! FIRE!!! A FIRE FOR TORAH IS BURNING IN THEIR HEARTS!!!

Boys in yeshiva await with anticipation for this tremendous event. This is the talk of all the young boys in yeshivos in Israel months before Purim.

A person once came into a program in one of the shuls and shouted “There is more excitement in here than if they were watching the super bowl! I cannot believe what I’m seeing!!!

The scene is absolutely breathtaking.

People who come into the program, come out in tears of joy. They are overjoyed, exhilarated, and ecstatic! They cannot believe with their own eyes that children could be so love-sick for Torah.

For over 23 years, Yeshivas Mordechai Hatzaddik, has been under the devoted leadership of Rabbi Naftali Meir Falk Shlita. He was guided and encouraged to launch this program by Rabbi Aryeh Finkel Zl.

Every year, new and innovative projects are created to encourage more boys to participate.

Join us in this great Kiddush Hashem. This is a once-in-a-year opportunity of limud Torah of the tinokos shel beis Rabban.

Help us keep this program running from Eilat in the south, to Kiryas Shmona up north – all across Eretz Yisrael.

