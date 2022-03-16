“VAMPIRE STATE”: Nearly 40% of New Yorkers Looking to Pack Up and Pack Out

A new poll finds that nearly 4 in 10 New Yorkers are fed up with its liberal policies and high taxes and are looking for a way.

The poll, conducted by Zogby Strategies, found that “New Yorkers [are looking] elsewhere as the ‘Empire State’ is increasingly viewed as ‘the Imperial State’ or even the ‘vampire state,'” analyst Jeremy Zogby said.

“Folks are saying that if the cost of living is high, at least there is one thing they can do about it,” he said. “Prices of gasoline, groceries, and everything else are at a runaway stage, so there are places that cost less.”

The poll notes that the 39% of New Yorkers who say they are considering fleeing the state is up 5 percentage points since the last poll, taken in January.

“It is fascinating that whether it is NYC, NYC suburbs, or upstate, New Yorkers’ sentiment is to head for the hills,” Zogby said. “Just not New York hills.”

