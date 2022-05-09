Hero: Man Died Saving Son From Elad Terrorists

Four days after the brutal Elad terror attack that shocked a nation, details continue to come to light. One young father-of-5 who was tragically killed, Yonatan Chavakuk, reportedly died defending his 6-year-old son. According to witnesses, Chavakuk fought the terrorists heroically, allowing others to escape.

Another father killed was Boaz Gol, who also leaves behind 5 devastated children. According to Boaz’s family, he had been on his way to a Torah class.

In addition to the priceless presence of a father, the two men also provided their families with essential financial support. An emergency fund has been opened to help Chavakuk & Gol’s widows raise their children with security after this devastating loss.

Meanwhile, police continue to search for the terrorists. Israel’s Chief of Police was quoted as saying that they “could strike again.”

CLICK HERE TO HELP THE VICTIMS OF THE ELAD TERROR ATTACK