Mordechai Shapiro releases a music video for “Nothing in Your Life,” by Abie Rotenburg

Mordechai Shapiro’s latest music video release began months ago, when Abie Rotenburg composed a heartwarming song about the impact of kindness. “Nothing in Your Life” is inspired by the myriads of chessed in our communities — and emphasizes the value of dedicating yourself to help others.

When the team at Ezer Mizion heard a demo track of the song, they knew it was a perfect fit. “Every line talks echoes what Ezer Mizion is here for,” the team explained. “We’re here to help as many Jews as we can.”

Filming the music video is what veteran singer Mordechai Shapiro describes as, “One of the most powerful experiences of my life.” During the shoot, real-life bone marrow donors meet with the recipients of their kindness.

“It was humbling to see first-hand how my small action made such a difference for someone,” one of the donors shared. He had swabbed at a community drive, on a whim, and was shocked when he got the call.

“You’re a match,” Ezer Mizion said. And with that simple action, the man saved another’s life.

“The song is right,” he said. “I don’t think anything I’ve done in my life matches up to this — the chance to save someone’s life.”

