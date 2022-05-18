Fire Rips Through Chabad House in Tallahassee, Florida

“Just head over to the Chabad house, they’ll take care of you. They take care of us all.”

The average Jewish FSU student, while trying to find his path through young adulthood, has heard this before, and not just once. As has the entire Jewish community surrounding Tallahassee. And the term “Chabad House” is not foreign to members of the state government either.

For the local college students, “Chabad” means family. A home away from home. For the community at large, it means a source of spiritual sustenance to keep the Jewish heart attached to its source.

And then it all went up in smoke. Everything has been totally destroyed by a fire.

The Morris and Lillian Tabacinic Chabad House served as a center for Jewish life for the last decade. It was home to many; there’s no other way to describe it. For students, it was a place to socialize, enjoy a Shabbos meal, and to fuel their connection to Judaism.

For the local community, it provided classes, activities, and a place to refocus.

And for everyone, the Rabbi and Rebbetzin are always there, 24/7.

Emergency Funding.

To be able to immediately continue providing our much-needed services, for the student body and wider community, we need $1 million. And we need it today. We plan to immediately find a replacement location, with a full kitchen, activity center, and all the amenities needed to continue our work. Even insurance money that we will hopefully receive because of this fire will only go towards repairs, and will not at all pay for continuing our operations.

The Future Ahead.

Further plans for a state-of-the-art, 15,000-square-foot center are already in the works, and, with G-d’s help, that leg of the journey awaits us. Anyone interested in hearing more about this long-term plan and sponsorship options should please contact the Rabbi directly.

But for now, we must move to immediately get back on track.

Please join our team and help us to rebuild and continue our vital work.

