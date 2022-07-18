A Jewish Teenage Boy Should Not Be Living In This Place

It was several weeks before Yitzy Birnbaum’s Bar Mitzvah that his parents started noticing the signs. Frequent headaches, dizziness, and constant exhaustion were only some of the symptoms that their usually happy-go-lucky son was starting to complain about constantly. A few days later, Yitzy was given a diagnosis that them all into a state of horrified shock– At only twelve years old, he had an aggressive form of cancer.

“A teenage boy shouldn’t be living in a hospital, staring at white walls and hearing nothing but endless beeping and children crying,” shares Yitzy’s mother, three long, hard years later.

“He should be at home, with his family, where he will have nothing but love and support.”

It’s been a frightening and exhausting journey, but recently the doctors showed the Birnbaums a light at the end of the tunnel– They said that Yitzy can finally come home. After three years of suffering in the hospital, they strongly believe that being at home, in the place where he feels the most loved and safe in the whole world will give Yitzy the strength he needs to fight leukemia…

But, there’s a major catch.

“The doctors said Yitzy can come home, but on a condition– If we buy the proper equipment and machinery at home needed to keep him alive…Our expenses have been astronomical these past few years, and we don’t have the resources,” shared Mrs. Birnbaum in an emergency crowdfunding letter.

“Please don’t let us let him down. Please. He just wants to come home.”

