Last Call! Join the Software Web & Apps Development Course Open House This Tuesday!

0
Sponsored Content

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

PCS Software Web & Apps Development Course has an over 90% placement rate!

Last Call! Open House! Tuesday, July 5th

Rated:

#2 tech job in 2022 by U.S.News

Are you looking into programming?

With the demand for software, web and app developers so high these days,

This is your path to a successful job! 

Serving New York, New Jersey, Remote

PCS Placement Advantage:

  • 8 placement coordinators
  • PCS/ Agudath Israel vast network
  • Guaranteed internships upon course completion 
  • Optional Bachelor’s degree (Yeshiva and Seminary credits accepted) 
  • Remote classes and remote tutoring- join from anywhere 
  • Separate classes for men and women

Career Opportunities:

  • Software Development
  • Web Development
  • Computer Programming
  • App Development
  • System Engineering

Not sure if this is the right career for you? Aptitude testing available. 

Click HERE to learn more.

Open House:

Tuesday July 5, 8:30 PM

VIRTUAL OPEN HOUSE: email: [email protected] for log/call in

IN PERSON: PCS, 1771 Madison Avenue, Executive Center, Lakewood

For more information, call 732-905-9700 ext. 610 or email: [email protected] 