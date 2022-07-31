Last Call! Open House for the Software Web & Apps Course @ PCS!

0
Sponsored Content

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Are you Looking into Programing?

This is your path to a Successful Job!  

PCS/Agudath Israel Software and Web Development  

Open House Monday, August 1, 7:30PM 

Software & Web Development Course (11th Cohort) 

 

THE PCS/AGUDATH ISRAEL ADVANTAGE 

 – 8 placement coordinators to help you find a job 

– Decades of relationships with 100’s of firms 

– Guaranteed internships upon course completion 

– Hands-on instruction, up-to-date curriculum, stellar instructors to help you succeed 

– Lab/ tutors to help you master the material and create a portfolio 

– Remote classes and remote tutoring- join from anywhere 

– Optional Bachelor’s degree (Yeshiva and Seminary credits accepted) 

– Separate classes for men and women 

Not sure if this is the right career for you? Aptitude testing available. 


Open House Monday, August 1, 7:30 PM 

In person: 

PCS/Professional Career Services 

1771 Madison Avenue, Executive Center

Lakewood, NJ 08701 

Virtual open house: email: [email protected] for log in/ call in information email: 

For more information, call 732-905-9700 ext. 610 or email: [email protected] 