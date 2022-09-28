Did You Know? Bobbies Place Has 7 Locations, clothes 11,000 children in 45,000 New Outfits a Year!

7 locations. 11,000 children. 45,000 new outfits!

More joy! More confidence! More impact.

It started small. A couple of bins of used clothing in a Brooklyn basement were offered to neighbors.

And they came, thrilled with what they found.

They had a need. We saw their joy!

So we couldn’t stop there.

Could we realize our dream of creating a fully stocked clothing shop – minus the cash register?

Could we gift children from struggling families the chance to finger fabrics and twirl before mirrors?

We could! And we did!

Children and parents enter Bobbie’s place – and find so much more than new dresses and coats.

There’s a spring in their step.

A spark in their eyes.

The impact is incredible – and it’s growing every year.

Your dollar will keep impacting… so we can do more.

More Donations = More Impact.

Sponsorship Opportunities:

$10,000 A full day’s Yom Tov clothing distribution

$5,000 A full day’s girls’ or boys’ clothing distribution

$3,600 Winter Coats for more than 100 boys and girls

$1,800 Clothing & winter coats for an entire family for a full year

$1,000 Shabbos & Yom Tov clothing for a family for a full year

$500 Winter Coats & clothing for an entire family for one season

$360 Yom Tov clothing for an entire family for 1 season

$180 Clothing and a winter coat for a teen

$100 Shabbos & Yom Tov clothing for one teen