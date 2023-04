Sponsored Content





📢 THIS SUNDAY! COME EXPERIENCE A LIVE SHIUR WITH REB ELI STEFANSKY! SEE WHY 15,000 PEOPLE WATCH HIS DAF YOMI SHIUR DAILY!

WHEN: This Sunday, 4/23

WHERE: Beth El of Boro Park

4802 15th Avenue

TIME: @6:00PM

Seating limited to first 1,200 People

👇🏻Register at:👇🏻

DafYomiLive.com