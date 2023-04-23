Intense Final Preparations At ‘Reb Shayeleh’s Guest House’ In Kerestir As The Yahrtzeit Approaches

Sponsored Content





With Klal Yisroel preparing to mark the 98th yahrtzeit of the legendary tzaddik and po’el yeshios Harav Shaya Ben R’ Moshe ZY”A of Keresteer, the quiet and quaint village of Bodrogkeresztúr is once again coming to life.

Leading this charge is once again the renowned ‘Reb Shayeleh’s Guest House,’ the center of chesed and hachnosas orchim under the leadership of Reb Moshe Yosef Friedlander, who is lovingly referred to by many as ‘Ish Kerestir.’ The man who built the infrastructure and championed a mission of returning Kerestir to its former glory has been working day and night over recent weeks to accommodate the influx of visitors during the days surrounding the yahrtzeit.

While Reb Shayeleh’s Guest House teems with activity 365 days a year, the yahrtzeit season in particular sees the efforts reach a level that must be seen to be believed. Thousands upon thousands of visitors stop by to eat a warm, nourishing meal, take along food for the road, rest or wash up, daven or use the mikvah and enjoy everything—no, more than everything—available to them at home.

In preparing the sprawling premises for the big day, Reb Moshe Yosef and his team put in tremendous thought, effort and resources to ensure that visitors are accommodated warmly and comfortably, in the ways of the revered Reb Shayeh Ben Reb Moshe ZY”A. A number of massive tents have been erected on-site, providing space for the continuous yahrtzeit seudah for both men and women, accommodate increased minyanim, and host the many Guest House services.

The yahrtzeit seudah will take place a one continuous event, spanning the entirety of the big day. Thousands and thousands of portions will be prepared fresh on premises throughout and it is expected that the thousands of people who are making the pilgrimage will join in the festivities filled with chizuk, sipurei tzadikim and yeshuos. Those who wish to arrange a private yahrtzeit seudah for their group are invited to contact 347.314.4193.

Additionally, Reb Shayeleh’s Guest House has announced that non-stop shuttles to and from the tziyon will be provided at all hours of the day and night.

This year, with Klal Yisroel facing so many tzaros, Reb Moshe Yosef has set up a special system allowing for callers from around the globe to submit their kvitel that would be taken up to the kever on the day of the yahrtzeit — all free of charge, of course.

To submit your kvitel free of charge on the day of the yahrtzeit, please call 844.537.3784 or visit kerestirkvitel.com

