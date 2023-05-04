Tragedy Hits Los Angeles Community Once Again: Sammy Farahdel z”l, Husband, Father of 4 Passes Without Warning

Sponsored Content





EMERGENCY FUND FOR YOUNG WIDOW AND 4 ORPHANS (FARAHDEL FAMILY)

On April 9th, three days into the Pesach holiday, tragedy struck young mother Anna (Bahr) Farahdel and her 4 children (ages 11, 10, 8, and 1) when, without warning, they discovered the lifeless body of their beloved husband and father, Simon, z’l.

Anna is now left to support herself and her young children alone. Only a few years ago, Anna lost her mother z’l at a young age when she was 9 months pregnant with her third child. Shortly thereafter, Anna also lost her mother-in-law, and with great mesirat nefesh, took in her 90-year-old father-in-law to live in her home. Through it all, Anna only had her husband Simon to rely on, and now, he too is gone.

Simon did not have a life insurance policy. With his death, left alone to care for her children and Simon’s elderly father, her burden is too much to bear.

The Torah commands us to “do justice to the orphan and widow” (Devarim 10:18). Klal Yisroel! We must respond to this call for tzeddakah and help ensure that Anna can support her children properly and bring some stability to their tumultuous lives! Their hearts are forever broken and the challenges they face are unimaginable, but we must help ease their burden in any way we can.

The tzeddakah fund is being overseen by Rabbi Yossi Dalfin, Director of Chabad West Hollywood (Weho West), Daniel Bahr, and accountants in Manela & Co, to help ensure proper financial management. The funds will allow Anna to meet her family’s basic living necessities, a home, food, and a Jewish education for her children.

CLICK HERE TO DONATE!!