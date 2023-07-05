Siyum Hashas in Just ONE Year – Kollel Shas Yiden, UK

Sponsored Content









Maran Hamekubal, Hagaon Harav Yaakov Meir Shechter, shlit”a, opened his home to the avreicheim geonim of Kollel Shas Yiden UK, who were visiting Eretz Yisroel, for them to celebrate their completion of the entire Shas. They were in Eretz Yisroel to participate in a public farher together with the other five Shas Yiden Kollelim based in Eretz Yisroel

Despite his being away on vacation, Rav Shechter had insisted that this siyum take place at his home. The siyum was attended by the founder of Shas Yiden, the Pozna Rov, Hagaon Harav Avrohom Halevi Eisen, shlit”a, the Rosh Reshet Hakollelim, Hagaon Harav Moshe Isaac Samet, shlit”a and the patron of Shas Yiden UK, Reb Yisroel Moskowitz, n”y.

Incredible Accomplishment

In just 14 years, through the Shas Yiden Kollel Network, the ability to know Gemorah and Rishonim in detail, and the concept of being a metzuyan has taken a giant leap forward. To be accepted at Shas Yiden, each avreich metzuyan is expected to know and be tested on 450 blatt! Following a most demanding curriculum and regimen, studying 9 blatt a day – five times – and with every Rashi and Tosfos, they will know the entire Shas. All this will be further honed to ensure mastery of the entire Talmud down to which page and line the matter can be found, and all by heart.

No Vacation Days – not even Shabbos and Yom Tov

Yes, the Shas Yiden avreichim are required to learn every day of the year. The only easing of the regimen is that the amount to be accomplished on Shabbos and Yom Tov and the days preceding them is that the quantity is halved. To ensure that no one falls behind there are regular questions to be answered and every month they all undergo written examinations of 225 blatt! Gedolei Torah have remarked that never, since the creation of the Talmud by Ravina and Rav Ashi, has there been such a demanding curriculum for an entire student body – from the great academies in Babylon and through to Europe and Ashkenaz. And this applies to each of the Shas Yiden kollelim – five in Israel and one in the UK. Today, there are 102 avreichim geonim.

It is no wonder that the Sar Hatorah, Maran Hagaon Hagadol Harav Chaim Kanievsky, zt”l, loved hearing, testing and speaking to the Shas Yiden avreichim when they would squeeze into his home to be tested on the length and breadth of Shas. Invariably, with his broad smile he would declare, Zei kennen Shas! (They know Shas!)

At the Siyum

Reb Yisroel Moskowitz, a major patron of the Kollel, was honored with reciting the kaddish at the siyum. Rav Shecthter delivered divrei bracha, and fervently praised the avreicheim geonim. He had always pined to see yungeleit of such a high caliber who mastered the entire Shas, literally.

At the conclusion, the Pozna Rov surpised Reb Yisroel Moskowitz, the patron of the Kollel, as he suggested the establishment of a Kollel Choshen Mishpat within the framework of “Torah 24”, another dynamic initiative of the Pozna Rov. Indeed, this coming Elul, a Choshen Mishpat Kollel will be opened, for avreicheim metzuyonim to master the intricate and complex halochos of Choshen Mishpat. The Rosh Kollel will be Rav Elimelech Schwirtz, one of the leading yungeleit of Kollel Shas Yiden, Yerushalayim, and son in law of Reb Yisroel Moskowitz. Rav Schwirtz has extensive expertise in Choshen Mishpat.

The Shas Yiden UK contingent returned to London elevated and inspired by these experiences, and with thanks on their lips toward the Pozna Rov, and to Reb Yisroel Moskowitz, patron of the Kollel, for enabling them to spend their days and nights in the tent of Torah.

To watch the dynamic farheren, or for more information on Shas Yiden, or to donate click on www.shasyiden.com or call 718-702-1528 or Mail: 1274 49th Street #562, Brooklyn, NY 11219. London: UK Registered Charity # 1191225 – 2 Timberwharf Road, London N16 6DB, England or call 0208-066-1566