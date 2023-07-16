A Keren Has Been Established For The Family of Ari Twersky A”H – Please Open Your Hearts.

Sponsored Content





Ari Twersky זצ״ל, was born and raised in Los Angeles, CA where he attended the local schools/yeshivas, and where his family established deep roots in the LA community. He and his wife moved to Lakewood and then to ארץ ישראל where they connected to their prestigious Karlin-Stoliner yichus.

Ari, a tremendous Talmid Chacham with a love of learning, was an aspiring Dayan with a bright and promising future. With his recent petirah after a yearlong battle with cancer, Ari leaves behind his wife and 10 children – the oldest of whom is 18 and the youngest, just 5 months old.

Ari was full of love and determination. A devoted husband and most loving father, the driving force behind his family – who is now painfully bereft of his guidance and encouragement.

What will they do without their “Husband/Tatty” – their strength, their pride? Broken hearted and devastated, the family is left lacking the guiding force of their strong and committed father figure.

The family is left with a HEAVY financial burden. They will need to push forward but will need our support to get through this difficult time.

Please open your hearts.

Every Donation is a Nechama. Click HERE