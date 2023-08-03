PCS/FDU Accounting Course Open House – Get Ahead Faster With Your Career

Sponsored Content





PCS/ FDU Masters in Accounting + CPA – since 2005

Are you looking for an acclaimed accounting program with proven results?

A Masters in Accounting from PCS/FDU will provide you with endless opportunities, now – and in the future.

Get ahead faster in your career.

Open House – Monday, August 14 at 7:00pm

Graduates have been placed in top national firms as controllers and CFOs in local companies. Many of our graduates are earning 250k+

Serving NY, NJ and Remote options.

NEW! Now available to Israel Students!

Rated:

– Best Universities Fairleigh Dickinson (Forbes 2023)

– Best Master’s Degree in Accounting (Eduniversal 2023)

PCS Placement Advantage:

– 98% Employment Rate

– 8 placement directors to help graduates find jobs

– Decades of relationships with 100’s of firms

– PCS/ Agudath Israel vast network

– Yeshiva & Seminary credits accepted

Open House – Monday, August 14 at 7:00pm

To join in person: PCS, 1771 Madison Ave. Executive Center, Lakewood

To join remotely: email [email protected]

For more information:

Men: [email protected] 732-905-9700 ext. 665

Women: [email protected] 732-367-1500

Visit our website: www.pcsnynj.org

WATCH:

