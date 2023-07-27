North Hills – When a visionary enterprise becomes an outstanding reality

Sponsored Content





Just sit back and imagine: a private two-story villa, built in the highest standards and offering ultimate modern comfort, located by a one-of-a-kind nature resort, in the holy city of Tzfat.

North Hills is creating just that. An exclusive collection of 14 luxury villas, designed for maximum daily comfort and style, integrated with the lush natural surrounding of a nature resort of untouched beauty.

Located in the outskirts of the holy city of Tzfat, known as the capital of the north, this innovative project offers all the very best of Israel. The breathtaking views of both the Kineret and the Golan heights, the mystic beauty and heritage of Tzfat and Meron, the vivacious culture and art scene in the area, and the unprecedented high level of the residences.

North Hills – The very best of Israel

North Hills is proud to present you with an exceptional opportunity to experience the perfect balance of upscale, luxurious living in a serene and untouched land resort. Nestled in the enchanting surroundings of Tzfat, our residences offer a harmonious blend of nature’s ambiance, the mystical beauty of the city, and the utmost comfort and luxury within your own home. The untouched natural landscapes that surround our resort, where the serenity and tranquility of nature create a captivating backdrop for your daily life. Tzfat’s mystical charm adds an extra layer of enchantment, captivating your senses and inviting you to explore its rich history and cultural scene.

This exceptional complex comprises of only 14 unique villas. Our architectural approach is deeply rooted in our commitment to preserving the diverse ecosystem, seamlessly integrating it into this exclusive project. The surrounding area is home to rare species of flora and fauna, blessed with untouched natural beauty.

Inside the villa, you will find a sanctuary of maximum comfort and opulence. Every detail has been meticulously designed to create an atmosphere of luxury, ensuring that your home is a haven where you can unwind and indulge in the finest amenities and features.

The location

Set on private land in Nof Kineret on the outskirts of Tzfat, the project offers an awe-inspiring panoramic vista encompassing both the mesmerizing Kineret (Sea of Galilee) and the majestic Golan Heights. North Hills presents a distinct living experience, where residents are immersed in a dreamlike setting with breathtaking views.

Tzfat, known as the capital of the northern region of Israel, provides all services and needs of a family. Besides schools, Yeshivas, medical centers, stores and shopping centers, there is a vivacious art and culture scene in the city and the area, offering various recreational options.

The mystic beauty of Tzfat, encased in the rich historic legacy of the Ar”I z”l and Rashb”i, adds a deep layer to the quality of Tzfat. Here you can sense our ancient story in every street and ally. Here you can enjoy not only physical comfort but also cultivate a rich spiritual life.

Here you will the perfect balance of a well-advanced city providing all your daily needs, and a luxurious residence based in the pastoral environment of Nof Kineret and the nature resort surrounding the villas.

Despite the remarkable advancements and suitability of our cities for human life, there exists an inherent and genuine longing within us to connect with nature and develop a profound appreciation for it. The need to immerse ourselves in natural environments, to inhale the purity of clean air, to feel the caress of the wind on our faces, and to indulge in the splendor of the sea’s waves and the majesty of mountains is undeniable. It is through these experiences that we truly come alive and encounter the vibrant essence of nature. Pausing for a moment, taking a deep breath, and fully embracing the abundance of beauty that surrounds us is an essential practice for our well-being.

About our villas

The prestigious North Hills project is exclusively curated for individuals who desire an unparalleled living experience that surpasses all expectations. It is specifically designed for those who hold a deep appreciation for the land of Israel, its remarkable history, and its captivating mystic beauty.

At North Hills, we understand the unique allure of Israel and the profound significance it holds for many. Our project is professionally crafted to honor and celebrate this rich heritage, creating an environment that resonates with the essence of Israel’s past, present, and future.

our prestigious villas are meticulously constructed to meet the highest standards found in Israel. Each private residence is carefully designed to offer ultimate luxury and comfort, creating a high-end living experience.

this private resort is comprised of two-story homes, all designed by internationally renowned artist Zvika Horesh. Every house boasts a private pool, a fully equipped outdoor kitchen, a generous balcony, a yard, and private parking. The villas are carefully designed with natural stone elements, fostering a harmonious connection with the surrounding environment. The facilities, decorations, and overall design, as well as the architecture, layout, and infrastructure, adhere to international standards of excellence, ensuring a high-level and holistic living experience of the highest caliber.

Whether you seek a serene retreat or a place to connect with the cultural and historical fabric of Israel, North Hills offers an exceptional living experience that will surpass all expectations. Discover a lifestyle that blends luxury, comfort, and the timeless allure of Israel’s mystic beauty in the prestigious North Hills project.

Psagot tevel: about us

Psagot Tevel is a globally recognized real estate enterprise operating at the highest level of luxury. Our expertise lies in creating top-tier projects catering to discerning customers, particularly affluent individuals who hold religious Jewish beliefs and aspire to settle in the sacred land of Eretz Hakodesh, seeking upscale homes that embody the holiness, history, and captivating views of Israel.

Founded by the late Yisrael Gershtenkron and Avraham Glazer, our firm inherits a rich legacy. Yisrael Gershtenkron, a visionary entrepreneur, previously managed a successful real estate office within the Charedi sector, specializing in selling high-end luxury apartments for premium clients in both Israel and the United States. Yisrael, a man of exceptional integrity and ambition, passed away prematurely during the inception of this project, leaving behind his professional spirit and esteemed reputation as our guiding principles.

Yisrael’s values, characterized by unwavering honesty, transparency, love for humanity, and a profound trust in God, continue to be the cornerstone of our company. We strive to uphold his core principles and imbue our projects with his spirit and ethos.

Avraham Glazer, on the other hand, has extensive experience in managing fundraising projects, collaborating closely with renowned philanthropists and influential figures in the Charedi sector in Israel and the USA. Over the years, he has successfully spearheaded real estate ventures in various locations, including Bnei Brak, Jerusalem, and Tzfat.

Our company operates under a comprehensive management approach, overseeing all aspects of project development, from enterprise and planning to construction. This integrated approach ensures seamless execution and optimal results for our esteemed clientele.

Life at its best is a harmonious blend of personal fulfillment, meaningful connections, and a deep appreciation for the wonders of existence. It entails finding joy and purpose in our pursuits, nurturing relationships that bring out the best in us, and cherishing the simple pleasures that enrich our everyday experiences. It involves embracing growth, embracing challenges, and embracing moments of bliss. Life at its best is a constant journey of self-discovery, gratitude, and the pursuit of happiness.

Our enterprising group is driven by a set of core values that form the foundation of our endeavors. We hold a deep love for the land of Israel, recognizing its significance and cherishing its profound connection to our heritage. Our mission is to actively contribute to the building and development of our homeland, fostering growth and prosperity.

We firmly believe in the sacred qualities attributed to the holy land, acknowledging its abundant resources and the opportunities it presents. Furthermore, we place great emphasis on nurturing authentic human connections, understanding that genuine relationships are integral to our collective well-being. We recognize the profound significance of love in our interactions, both in personal and communal contexts. These core values guide and inspire us as we work towards creating a better future for our land and its people.

