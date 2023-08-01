TONIGHT! WATCH LIVE! Music Tu B’Av Together Live Event 4 Shidduchim

Sponsored Content









TU B’AV TOGETHER – A GLOBAL DAY FOR SHIDDUCHIM

Yad L'Achim's annual Tu B'Av Together is taking place THIS week Tue (8/1) & Wed (8/2) with LIVE MUSIC & TEFILLAH EVENTS!



On Wednesday, August 2nd beginning at 10:00am EST, is Tu B’Av Together,

There will be a minyan of talmidei chachamim in Amuka,

davening for all who submit their names for tefillah (free to submit names!) through Yad L’Achim.

Tefillah can be for shidduchim, or any other personal requests –

(Yad L’Achim received over 100 emails with people sharing simchas since last year’s Tu B’Av Together tefillah!)

Over 500,000+ Jews from across the world will be davening together on Tu B'Av for SHIDDUCHIM, reciting 8 perakim of Tehillim



There will be 2 Live Events with Rabbonim & Musical performances to watch online.

TUESDAY 8/1 @ 7:30 pm EST: FREE LIVE MUSIC EVENT & INSPIRATION WITH RABBONIM AND MUSICAL PERFOMANCES

WEDNESDAY 8/2 @ 10:00 am EST: LIVE TEFILLAH EVENT WITH LEADING RABBANIM — SAY TEHILLIM TOGETHER WITH KLAL YISRAEL!

At the same time as Klal Yisrael davens, each in their part of the world, there will be a minyan of Talmidei Chachamim in Amuka, davening for all who submit their names for tefillah (it’s free) through Yad L’Achim.

Tu B’Av Together is a Yad L’Achim initiative founded in 2015. Shidduchim is a topic that truly brings the entire spectrum of Klal Yisroel together. Tu B’Av Together, a day for tefillah – for shidduchim – is recognizing the need to daven for this momentus need of the Jewish people. We have been zoche to have millions of Yidden involved in tefillah, and with every year, one Jewish tefillah at a time, we’ll bring shidduchim closer to those yearning.

Yad L’Achim – Pidyon Shvuyim

