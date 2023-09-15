Why this Rosh Hashanah Will be Different for Thousands of Men





Today, Erev Rosh Hashanah, is the launch of the GuardYourEyes annual crowdfunding campaign so that we can help another 50,000 struggling Jews this coming year.





Yes, you’ve read that right.





That’s a tenfold increase from our usual 4,000-5,000 new members annually. With the guidance of Rabbonim and Gedolim, this year, we’re not just aiming high — we’re committed to reaching every Jew in need.





We’ve already started implementing an ambitious plan in Eretz Yisrael, and during the past 4 months alone, we’ve already welcomed 12,743 new members! Can you imagine? Over 100 people sign up daily asking for help!!





If we reach our fundraising goal during the Aseres Yemei Teshuva, we will be able to replicate the success we had in Israel on a global scale and help another 50,000 struggling Jews this coming year. That’s why this year’s campaign is so crucial. It presents both an incredible opportunity and a profound responsibility, with so many lives hanging in the balance.





Speaking of dreaming big, just 3 days ago, we had the opportunity to meet Don Garmezian (owner of American Dream Mall). When we shared with him the details of our ambitious plans (check out his video on our campaign page), this was his response:





“I thought that we, myself and the Ghermezian family, dreamed big; The biggest mall in the US, the biggest mall in Canada. I had no idea that I was not dreaming big — you were dreaming big! What you showed me today 一 I’m blown away. I would like a little bit of your chelek in the next world!”





This Rosh Hashanah, we promise an unparalleled return on your tzedakah. Be a Trailblazer. By contributing early, you can build momentum for this campaign and inspire countless others.





Donate Now via CauseMatch and this Rosh Hashanah you will have a share in the merit of the Shmiras Habris of thousands!

We deeply appreciate every contribution.





Warmly wishing you a Ksiva V’Chasima Tova,





Yechezkel Stelzer

Co-Founder & Clinical Director

GuardYourEyes

