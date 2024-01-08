FINAL CALL! Join Shuvu from January 14th-18th for an Inspiring and Emotionally Charged Mission of Chizuk to Eretz Yisroel!

Sponsored Content





Join Shuvu on a trip of Chizuk that will make a lifelong impact on all participants.

Key Highlights Include:

• An emotional visit to Re’im and Kibbutz K’far Aza, sites of the October 7th attacks

• BBQ dinner, Kumzitz, and dancing with soldiers fighting in Gaza at the Shokeda Forest gathering area

• A visit to Shuvu Be’er Sheva to meet students from Sderot including one whose police-officer mother was killed on October 7th

• Tefillas at the Kosel and Mekomos Hakedoshim in Yerushalayim

• Making packages for 180 Shuvu families in the South whose family members are fighting in the war

• Listening to war-related experiences and challenges from Ashkelon students and families

• Chizuk dinner with Shuvu graduates, including the family of a graduate currently being held hostage R’L, and the family of Gai Azar HY”D, a Shuvu graduate killed in the war.

o Guest speaker Harav Yisroel Meir Lau

o Hafrashas Challah and Tefillos

• Visits to Gedolei Yisroel Shlita including HaRav Dov Landau, Harav Moshe Hillel Hirsch, Harav Meir Tzvi Bergman, Harav Yitzchok Silberstein and HaRav Shimon Galai shlita

• A special visit for women with Rebbetzin Kolodetzky

• A Seudah of Chizuk in B’nei Brak with Harav Meilech Biderman, shlita

All arrangements (excluding flights) including special group pricing at the David Citadel Hotel, Mehadrin meals, and transportation is included. Call 718.692.3434 OR 732.610.7186 or email [email protected] for more information.

Make the call. You will never forget this trip!