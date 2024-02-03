Introducing Our Exciting New Free Webinar: “Diagnose and Treat Reading Readiness Like a Pro” with the Legendary Rabbi Zobin!

Unlock reading readiness secrets and impact struggling readers! Join our free webinar, “Diagnose and Treat Reading Readiness Like a Pro,” led by legendary Rabbi Zvi Zobin with 40+ years of experience. Don’t miss this opportunity!

Are you ready to unlock the secrets of reading readiness and make a lasting impact on struggling readers?

We are thrilled to present our upcoming free webinar, “Diagnose and Treat Reading Readiness Like a Pro,” led by none other than the legendary Rabbi Zvi Zobin with over 40 years of experience in the field.



Reading readiness or visual maturation is the foundation upon which successful reading skills are built. It encompasses the essential skills that children need to become proficient readers.

Unlike a camera, the eye doesn’t scan a complete image. Instead, your eyes send the information to the brain in separate pieces. If the brain is not yet fully developed, it will not put the picture together accurately.

See the sample below – The reader should be able to copy the drawing on the left, if not it means he does not see it right

and when he reads the same thing will happen Individual letters that do not combine to form a full,

meaningful word.!!!!

In this dynamic webinar, you will gain a deep understanding of reading readiness and learn how to diagnose and treat it like a pro.

Led by the renowned Rabbi Zvi Zobin, Kriah Maestro extraordinaire, this webinar is a one-of-a-kind opportunity to learn from a true expert in the field. With decades of experience, Rabbi Zobin has transformed the lives of countless struggling readers, turning them into confident and proficient bookworms.

During the webinar, Rabbi Zobin will share his wealth of knowledge, proven strategies, and inspirational success stories. He has dedicated his life to understanding the intricacies of reading and has developed innovative techniques to diagnose, address, and overcome the challenges faced by struggling readers.

By attending this webinar, you will:

1. Gain Insights into Reading Readiness:

– Understand the key components and indicators of reading readiness.

– Explore the critical skills and knowledge required for proficient reading.

– Learn how to assess reading readiness effectively.

2. Discover Proven Strategies and Techniques:

– Uncover the secrets behind Rabbi Zobin’s transformative methods in treating reading unreadiness.

– Learn how to tailor instruction to individual student needs.

– Gain practical techniques to engage, motivate, and empower struggling readers.

3. Be Inspired by Success Stories:

– Hear heartwarming stories of students who have overcome reading difficulties.

– Learn from real-life examples of how reading readiness can be effectively diagnosed and treated.

– Be motivated to make a difference in the lives of your students.

Date: February 4

Time: 3.00 PM EST, 10.00 PM IST 8:00 BST

Duration: approximately hour and half

Location: Online

This free webinar is an opportunity you don’t want to miss. Spaces are limited, so secure your spot now by registering using the link below:

Sign up here: https://lp.kriah.com/rabbi-zobin-live

Join us as we delve into the world of reading readiness with the legendary Rabbi.

You’ll also discover a little-known gem – Kriah specialist Academy, Rabbi Zobin’s own 20-session kriah program that’ll teach you how to evaluate kids like for 58 different reading problems and the crucial series of fun, easy remediation exercises you can implement to get him reading–FAST.

Sign up here: https://lp.kriah.com/rabbi-zobin-live

“I went a little crazy from the kriah programs I’ve been using,” Raitzy said. “I just felt so bad for the kids! They want to read so badly and they feel so bad about themselves that they’re so behind.

“I wanted to tell them, ‘If you do this you’ll be able to read’ – but I couldn’t even do that!

Because who knows! We could work and work and not get anywhere. It was hard for me to motivate them to put in the effort because there were no visible results.

“Any good kriah course is going to have some similarities – they’re made by people who work with kids – and they teach what works!

“But kriah Specialist Academy is so much more specific! It targets certain issues much better. Other courses are pretty standard phonics courses, they tell you to practice in multi-sensory ways, etcetera. But this course gets results much faster and helps them remember it better and apply it right away in class.

“The kids are reading these long pages! Other methods involve a lot of decoding. Here’s a beis, here’s a komatz, put them together. It’s meaningless and boring – figuring out a bunch of puzzles.

“My boys love this way of doing things – they think it’s amazing! It turns them on, gets them motivated to do something challenging and they’ll do it a bunch of times to improve.

“I have very difficult fifth graders and I use the whole approach. It works so effectively and quickly!” Raitzy concluded.

Sign up here: https://lp.kriah.com/rabbi-zobin-live

(Can’t make it? Sign up anyway to get the recording!)

“Zevi was 15 … spent more time at the local Seven-Eleven than in yeshivah due to his reading disability. Learning was torture, and he hated every moment in yeshivah. His father suggested he leave yeshivah and learn a trade.

… Someone suggested to Zevi to meet with Rabbi Zvi Zobin, Zevi had tried every expert that America had to offer and was reluctant to go through the pain of submitting himself to another maven. Yet on a whim, he decided to go. To his amazement, he felt that the wise rabbi actually understood him.

Three months later, Reb Sholom saw his wife crying. She said she had just gotten off the phone with Zevi. Choked with emotion, she explained that Zevi had told her that he thought of the same question that the Ritva asks on the Gemara. But that wasn’t why she was crying. Her tears came when Zevi added that he had found his question in the Ritva. On his own. Zevi could read.

He stayed in the Mir for five years and then, at age 22, went back to the States and met his zivug. Zevi returned to the Mir and shteiged for another five years. He then joined an outreach kollel in America…”

[excerpt from mishpacha article: BY THE WARMTH OF THE SUN

By Rabbi Menachem Nissel | DECEMBER 19, 2023]

“…has already assisted many students who would never have been able to achieve their full potential…“

– Rabbi Mattisyahu Salomon shlit”a (Mashgiach, Bais Medrash Govoha, Lakewood)

“I know personally of many who have been helped and therefore laud the time, effort, and system which Rabbi Zobin has established. May his efforts lead to success for many.”

– Rabbi Levi Yitzchok Horowitz z”l (The Bostoner Rebbe)

Sign up here: https://lp.kriah.com/rabbi-zobin-live