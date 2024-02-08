Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
Less than 2 weeks Left to Win

Communicated Content

In the heart of our auction, the countdown to victory is on, and you have just less than 2 weeks left to seize this incredible opportunity. The stone walls of Yerushalayim echo not only with pleas, but with the resounding impact of your support. Families facing neglect, hardship, and uncertainty depend on us.

For over 160 years, Kollel Shomrei Hachomos has been a beacon of hope, providing financial assistance exceeding $16 million annually. Monthly checks, groceries, Yom Tov packages, weddings, and interest-free loans sustain widows, orphans, kollel families, and those struck by illness.

This is not just a campaign; it’s a chance to win big. By joining the auction, you can make a lasting difference on the lives of many families while having a chance at winning awesome prizes.

It’s not just about giving; it’s about winning for a cause.

The time to act is now. 

Join our auction and stand a chance to win big while impacting lives.

Get your tickets today. CLICK HERE.

Kollel Shomrei Hachomos

Reb Meir Baal Haness




