DOUBLE STANDARD: Blinken Demands Israel Ensure Gazans Aren’t “Dehumanized,” Won’t Ask Same Of Hamas

In a Wednesday press conference held in Tel Aviv, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken called on Israel to intensify efforts to protect civilians amidst its ongoing conflict with Hamas, which he accused of embedding itself among civilian infrastructures and actively targeting innocent lives.

“We urge Israel to do more to help civilians, knowing full well that it faces an enemy that would never meet those standards,” Blinken said. He acknowledged out Hamas’s strategy of launching attacks from hospitals, mosques, and schools, emphasizing the group’s disregard for civilian life and its declared intent to kill civilians and eliminate Israel.

Blinken labeled Hamas as an organization that not only shields itself with hostages but also has openly proclaimed its objective to massacre innocents and erase Israel from the map. “That’s why we’ve made clear that Israel is fully justified in confronting Hamas and other terrorist organizations,” Blinken said.

Despite his firm backing of Israel’s defensive measures, Blinken also expressed strong criticism of some of Israel’s wartime actions in Gaza.

“Israelis were dehumanized in the most horrific way on October 7. The hostages have been dehumanized every day since. But that cannot be a license to dehumanize others,” he said.

Blinken asserted that the majority of Gaza’s population is innocent of the atrocities of October 7.

“The overwhelming majority of people in Gaza had nothing to do with the attacks of October 7,” Blinken said, ignoring the fact that the overwhelming majority of Gazans support Hamas, thereby implicating themselves in the murderous rampage that occurred on October 7.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)