Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
Search
Close this search box.

Last Call: They Can’t Wait

Communicated Content

We are in the final days of the If the Walls Could Talk campaign, and the walls of Yerushalayim are pleading louder than ever. Families in desperate need face neglect, hardship, and uncertainty, and are counting on your immediate support.

For over 160 years, Kollel Shomrei Hachomos has been the lifeline, allocating over $16 million annually to assist widows, orphans, kollel families, and those struck by illness throughout Eretz Yisroel. 

The deadline is almost. The families can’t wait any longer.

Join our auction and support our cause while winning incredible prizes. 

Will you act before it’s too late?

Get your tickets today. CLICK HERE.

Kollel Shomrei Hachomos

Reb Meir Baal Haness




Popular Posts

IDF Discovers And Destroys Hamas Rocket Launcher Near Daycare And Mosque In Khan Younis

British Airways To Resume Flights To Israel In April After Security Pause

IDF: Dozens Of Hamas Fighters Killed In Gaza Fighting Over The Past Day

CUT OFF: Communications Completely Severed Between Yahye Sinwar And Hamas Leaders

TOTAL DISASTER: Biden Flubs Countries, Yells At Reporters In Presser Meant To Show He’s Cognitively Okay [VIDEOS]

Copyright © 2024 | The Yeshiva World. All rights reserved.               Designed and powered by The Jewish Content Network