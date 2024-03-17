[watch] Free Masterclass -looking for a New Career That Is Both Meaningful and a Pays Well?

[WATCH] Free Masterclass – How To Launch Your Successful Sleep Coaching Business in 6 Months or Less



Doron Lazarus knows the sleep industry from the inside out.

Former insomniac turned Integrative Sleep Coach and Founder of the Sleep Coach Academy, Doron has helped clients around the world sleep and live better…

And now he can help you build an exciting and lucrative career doing the same.

“The Sleep Coach Academy is remarkable in the fact that it tackles every aspect of the mind, body and breath and treats each client with a customized approach…

I highly recommend The Sleep Coach Academy to anyone looking to make a difference in someone’s life.”

Rochel Greenstein – Program Graduate – London

Doron has developed a powerful array of tools and insights to help every client struggling with sleep, and he gives his 20 years of experience to each one of his coaches on a silver platter.

Combining the flexibility of online training coupled with informative, hands-on live sessions, the Sleep Coach Academy has emerged as the leading program to produce highly qualified coaches in the field.

[WATCH] Free Masterclass – CLICK HERE for Instant Access

“From the moment I enrolled in the course, I was immediately captivated by the expertly curated content. The course provided a comprehensive understanding of the science behind sleep.

I wholeheartedly recommend this remarkable sleep coaching course to anyone seeking to be a sleep coach.”

Chedva Ludmir – Program Graduate – New York

His program combines everything you need to be a stellar sleep coach, plus valuable training on business, sales and marketing with a dedicated leading business coach in the frum community helping every participant be successful right from the start of their career.

Extremely clear training! Doron literally takes you step by step through each technique and prepares you for the business aspect as well. I highly recommend it!

Paryl Bishko – Program Graduate – Chicago

Interested in learning more?

Check out this FREE MASTERCLASS (20 Minutes) where program founder, Doron Lazarus clearly outlines:

Why the sleep industry is the top niche to go into in 2024

How to be successful in your coaching practice from your first month in business

How to create a meaningful career as a coach no matter what your background is

[WATCH] Free Masterclass – CLICK HERE to watch now.

Limited spots available.