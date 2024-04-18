How Ramat Beit Shemesh Is Making Pesach

By Gila Arnold

Chances are, you know someone living there. Your child in yeshiva or seminary has probably spent Shabbosos in this beautiful, warm, welcoming community.

As the number one destination for frum Anglo families, Ramat Beit Shemesh is a community that speaks your language; a place where you can feel at home. And a city that – based on the rate of Anglo aliyah in recent years – may likely one day be your home!

Walking through some of the neighborhoods can feel as familiar and comfortable as Lakewood or Passaic. Yet there’s so much more to the people of RBS than you may realize.

Take another look at this city… because, as Pesach approaches, 5,000 of its resident families need your help.

1. Fastest-growing city in Israel

Contrary to stereotypes, RBS is not just a small enclave of olim; Beit Shemesh is, in fact, the third-largest Charedi city in Israel and the fastest growing city in the entire country!

Its population has more than doubled in the past 15 years and today numbers close to 150,000. This explosive growth is thanks both to the arrival of olim from all over the world, and to the rapid development of new neighborhoods – RBS Gimmel, Daled and Heh, as well as many new sub-communities within RBS Aleph, which has attracted young families from across the country.

2. You don’t just hear English in the streets

While many, many Anglos make their home here, the majority of the city is not Anglo. There are native Israelis, French, Russians… a veritable kibbutz galuyos!

And yet, the Anglos have absolutely made their mark. As a living example of what happens when the best of Anglo and Israeli qualities come together, Ramat Beit Shemesh is a model in so many ways. A model of community. A model of achdus. A model of innovation. And a model of chesed.

The Kupa Shel Tzedaka of RBS is a prime example of this. The address for every financial crisis in RBS, the Kupa is run with a level of professionalism, initiative, accountability and big-picture thinking that has made it a model for other Kupas. As the largest and most robust Kupa in the entire country by far, it is a trailblazer and leader, and is sought out by other Kupas for guidance in how to best help the needy.

3. Achdus? Yes!

There are many different kehillos within RBS: Chassidish, Litvish, American-style Yeshivish, Dati Leumi and more. In some shuls, you can see men in shtreimels and men in IDF uniforms davening in the same minyan. It’s a kaleidoscope of styles and stripes of Yiddishkeit, but when it comes to the most important values, they are all united.

Values like supporting their neediest – no matter what kehilla they’re from.

That’s why 67 local rabbanim from across the spectrum of communities have signed a letter requesting our assistance for the Kupa’s Maos Chitim campaign.

4. No, not everyone is a financially-comfortable American.

Like any other city in the world, RBS has many families that struggle to make ends meet, and some who suffer from serious financial crisis. With the explosive population growth, its number of families in need of financial support has grown exponentially as well.

There are 5,000 families who have turned to the Kupa for help making Pesach. The Kupa is running a $2 million campaign to supply the Pesach needs of every RBS family.

5,000 RBS families are asking how they’ll make Pesach.

You can be their answer.

Donate now to the Maos Chitim campaign of the Kupa of RBS.

And, this Seder night, as you reflect on the miracle of the Jewish People, you can know that you’ve helped build our future.