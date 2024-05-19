Register Now! OU Summer Kashrus Training Program

Registration for OU’s summer kashrus training program is now open!

There are two options:

1. One Week Educational Program

Monday August 19- Thursday August 22

*Explore modern day food technology and halacha

*Learn fascinating applications of kashrus from Glatt Kosher to Chalav Yisroel

*Visit certified stores and facilities

2. Three Week Internship Program

Wednesday August 14- Thursday August 29th.

*Explore modern day food technology and halacha

*Learn fascinating applications of kashrus from Glatt Kosher to Chalav Yisroel

*Visit certified stores and facilities

*Immerse yourself in the intricacies of kashrus and halacha

*Gain hands on practice and gain valuable field experience

*Assist OU staff in the office and in the field

*Network with the world of kashrus

Apply here OUKosher.org/ASKOU2024

For more information please reach out to Rabbi Eli Eleff at 212.613.0602 or [email protected]